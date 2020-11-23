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Do you want to laugh really hard? Watch this !!!!
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606 views • November 23, 2020
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This is Tucker Carlson on how Biden speaks to his 'constituents' and cant even make sense. I warn you, this is really really funny!
How could anyone vote for this man?
This is Tucker Carlson on how Biden speaks to his 'constituents' and cant even make sense. I warn you, this is really really funny!
How could anyone vote for this man?
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