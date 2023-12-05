Create New Account
Your turn will come - Acquiescence is agreement - Governments “work” under contract LAW
Published 17 hours ago

It needs to be understood that ALL " Governments" conduct themselves under contract LAW - Acquiescence is agreement - " Governments" ALWAYS take silence to mean agreement - Speak NOW or for ever be under TYRANNY . . . . . . 


