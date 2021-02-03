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BREAKING - What is REALLY in the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Learn How to Research & Protect You & Family
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210 views • February 03, 2021
This video presents some stunning revelations on the packaging of what EXACTLY is contained in the (rushed and unproven) COVID vaccine. Dorianne takes you through a couple of examples!
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Rumble Video Location: https://rumble.com/vbojdx-whats-really-in-astra-zeneca-covid-19-vaccine.html
Info: CHAdOx1-S Recombinant (genetically re-combined molecules)
and human MRC-5 (aborted fetal lung tissue)
Dorianne's Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Dorianne
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Rumble Video Location: https://rumble.com/vbojdx-whats-really-in-astra-zeneca-covid-19-vaccine.html
Info: CHAdOx1-S Recombinant (genetically re-combined molecules)
and human MRC-5 (aborted fetal lung tissue)
Dorianne's Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Dorianne
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