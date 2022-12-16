Unvaccinated Marine Describe Havoc Biden’s Mandate Wrought

https://gnews.org/articles/589388
摘要：12/12/2022 The former Marine instructor pilot Tom Stewart says that unvaccinated marines were discharged from the military, and lots of vaccinated marines suffered severe adverse reactions after the COVID-19 vaccine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.