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Should Trump Declare Martial Law? Special Report
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212 views • December 12, 2020
Dec 7, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
"Should Trump declare martial law? No, he should declare independence from the globalist, chi-com traitors! He should declare 1776!" - Alex Jones
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fcecd42965d6a6a133f79f3
The Alex Jones Show
"Should Trump declare martial law? No, he should declare independence from the globalist, chi-com traitors! He should declare 1776!" - Alex Jones
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fcecd42965d6a6a133f79f3
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