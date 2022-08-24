273) Your cell phone will enslave you in the internet of Bodies

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Credits to the channel The American Debt Slave: https://odysee.com/@TheAmericandebtSlave:5 December 25th, 2021 | Nano-Routers | The Source of the MAC ADDRESS: https://odysee.com/@TheAmericandebtSlave:5/NanoRouters-are-the-Source:6
PDF: https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Intra-body%20nano-network%20-%20Brief%20summary%20by%20Mik%20Andersen.pdf
The presenter and his guest are discussing MAC addresses and the document put together by Mik Andersen entitled "Intracorporal Nanonetwork", which explains how the jabbed are being incorporated into the Internet of Bodies. Document available at https://lilianeheldkhawam.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/12-intracorporal_nanonetwork.pdf.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua