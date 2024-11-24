BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden Will Die Soon. Putin's Assassination Targets. Bombs & Missiles Hit America. White House
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • 5 months ago

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents. US intelligence has partially declassified a report that describes targeted assassinations of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's political foes. A report by the US National Intelligence Agency reveals that several assassinations were directly ordered by Putin. The document was partially declassified following a request from a Bloomberg journalist. "First came the shooting of Russian politician and vocal Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in Moscow. Then Putin’s former media czar, Mikhail Lesin, died in Washington, DC. Police said later that he succumbed to blunt force trauma after he fell down numerous times in a hotel room."


Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXH3NX2FO6A&t=3s


Pollster Nate Silver says Joe Biden is incompetent, calls on him to resign and offer Harris the Presidency. Pollster Nate Silver calls on Biden to resign after claiming he isn’t ‘competent’: ‘Let Harris serve’ Polling guru Nate Silver argued Wednesday that President Biden “should resign” and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to serve out the final two months of his term.


‘Increasingly desperate’: Democrats may replace Biden for ‘unelectable’ Kamala Harris. The Democrats may convince Joe Biden to step down and elevate “unelectable” US Vice President Kamala Harris to the position of “the most powerful human being in the world” in the lead-up to the election, according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.


Doctors Are Increasingly Worried About Biden. Nine physicians weighed in on the President’s health. Almost all were concerned that Biden’s symptoms might go beyond a gradual, aging-related decline. From the moment that Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President, in 2019, he has been attacked as being too old. At the time, Biden was seventy-six and cast himself as a “transitional” figure—a “bridge” to the next generation.


Read more at:

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/pollster-nate-silver-says-joe-biden-is-incompetent-calls-on-him-to-resign-and-offer-harris-the-presidency/articleshow/115531267.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst


US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg. US intelligence has partially declassified a report that describes targeted assassinations of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's political foes.


Russian Lawmaker Warns Putin Has 'Every Right' to Attack NATO Nations. Senior Russian lawmaker has declared that President Vladimir Putin is justified in targeting NATO nations aiding Ukraine, as tensions escalate over military support to Kyiv.


US scrambles as drones shape the landscape of war: 'the future is here'

Ukraine's fighting forces go through an estimated 10,000 drones a month. The U.S. Army this week took steps to advance American military capabilities by ordering close to 12,000 surveillance drones small enough to fit in a backpack as the reality of battle shifts in favor of electronic warfare.


The new missile Russia is using in Ukraine and why it has NATO on edge. Russia launched a volley of missiles toward the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro early Thursday morning, including a new type of ballistic missile that has North Atlantic Treaty Organization members on edge.


World War III has officially begun, Ukraine’s ex-top general says


‘You cannot separate’ the ‘unholy alliance’ that is Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, warns Congressman Michael McCaul


Top senator calls Salt Typhoon ‘worst telecom hack in our nation’s history’

The severity of the Chinese breach highlights the need for more telecommunications regulation, lawmakers say.


China Wiretaps Americans in ‘Worst Hack in Our Nation’s History’

America's aging infrastructure seems to be the culprit.


Russian Spies Jumped From One Network to Another Via Wi-Fi in an Unprecedented Hack. In a first, Russia's APT28 hacking group appears to have remotely breached the Wi-Fi of an espionage target by hijacking a laptop in another building across the street.


#JoeBiden

#War

#Russia

#China

#NorthKorea

#KamalaHarris

#POTUS

#SundayLaw

#PopeFrancis

#SundayLaw

#DonaldTrump

#SDA


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
ww3sdaworld war 3bible prophecykim jong unseventh day adventistbiden ukrainepresent truthbiden steps downbiden russiasda sermonsaving health ministriesdavid housebiden arrestedus russia warbiden resignskamala becomes president1st female presidentbiden deathbiden funeralbiden long range missilesputin threatens warputin nuclear warkim jong un nuclear warputin bombs us facilities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy