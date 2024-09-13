BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Synthetic mRNA, GMO, intending to be GOD, and they can not!
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


We've known for 25 years, since the technology of 2004 and sequencing the genome, that essentially 97% of the genome is regulatory mRNA. So we call it micro RNA, long chain, non coding RNA, small inhibitory RNAs, and all of those RNAs can be used to change the expression of the genome of interest, that's what a GMO plant is, or a GMO animal is. So they think they can genetically modify God by creating synthetic mRNA, and we have used that and reported it, and actually have patents for using that as curative strategies for cancer and AIDS. So they're going to use at bioweapons to kill and destroy those of us who created the technology and actually own the patents, and therefore they can own the world. So they're excited about it, because after they kill everyone with the bioweapons which are injected, the manufactured mRNA, they think they can change genomes and be God. And that's not true.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 09/11/2024


Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v5ekjwd-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-mrna-why-are-klaus-schwab.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Patents: https://therealdrjudy.com/patents

healthnewsgmogodvaccinetruthmikovitsgenomemrnaclay clark
