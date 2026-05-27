May 27, 2026

rt.com









Moscow's UN envoy says Kiev's deadly strike on a school in the Lugansk Republic was an act of revenge against former citizens who chose to join Russia rather than Ukraine. Benjamin Netanyahu says the IDF is moving deeper into southern Lebanon. RT looks into how Israel ramps up attacks on its neighbors every time an Iran-US deal appears close. Israel targets Gaza despite the ceasefire, killing four people on the eve of the Muslim Eid holiday. Locals say the attack came without warning.





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