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ΕΟΔΥ: 20.790 ΟΙ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΔΗΜΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ ΕΩΣ 31-12-2021. ΤΟ 2020 ΧΩΡΙΣ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΟΙ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΙ ΗΤΑΝ 4.438 ΜΕΧΡΙ 31/12/2020. 4161 ΝΕΚΡΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΓΡΙΠΗ ΤΟ 2014. Η ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΤΑΙ
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ΕΟΔΥ: 20.790 ΟΙ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΔΗΜΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ ΕΩΣ 31-12-2021. ΤΟ 2020 ΧΩΡΙΣ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΟΙ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΙ ΗΤΑΝ 4.438 ΜΕΧΡΙ 31/12/2020. 4161 ΝΕΚΡΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΓΡΙΠΗ ΤΟ 2014. Η ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΤΑΙ… https://ugetube.com/watch/tMJuwr3ySwAQCul , https://rumble.com/vswmrj--20.790-31-12-2021.html . ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://eody.gov.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/covid-gr-daily-report-20211231.pdf , https://eody.gov.gr/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/covid-gr-daily-report-20201231.pdf , https://eody.gov.gr/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/etisia_ekthesi_gripis_2018_2019.pdf .
58,002 Deaths and 4,278,046 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European and USA Database. 58.002 ΝΕΚΡΟΙ ΚΑΙ 4.278.046 ΜΕ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΙΚΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΗ ΒΑΣΗ ΔΕΔΟΜΕΝΩΝ 2022-1-15 https://www.brighteon.com/b64a1c1b-8221-4d0f-9da0-dbb2b2ce853c , https://ugetube.com/watch/4yjpokZwBt9Huxs , https://rumble.com/vsujlp-58002-deaths-and-4278046-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-and-usa.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES) , https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/36257-deaths-and-3244052-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-double-vaxxed-13-year-old-dies-from-heart-attack .
58,002 Deaths and 4,278,046 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European and USA Database. 58.002 ΝΕΚΡΟΙ ΚΑΙ 4.278.046 ΜΕ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΙΚΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΗ ΒΑΣΗ ΔΕΔΟΜΕΝΩΝ 2022-1-15 https://www.brighteon.com/b64a1c1b-8221-4d0f-9da0-dbb2b2ce853c , https://ugetube.com/watch/4yjpokZwBt9Huxs , https://rumble.com/vsujlp-58002-deaths-and-4278046-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-and-usa.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES) , https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/36257-deaths-and-3244052-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-double-vaxxed-13-year-old-dies-from-heart-attack .
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