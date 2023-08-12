TRIBULATION WILL SUK!! RTTB #1 short version!

KoolCat7729.- This is about a revelation that he had from studying it for a year and a half. Mathew 24: 21,22 for then shall be great tribulation which was not since the beginning of the world to this time known nor ever shall be. The worst time in human history. and except those days should be shortened there should no flesh be saved. But for the elects sake those days are shortened. How are the days shortened? It is still a seven year tribulation. They are shortened in Revelation 8:12. He darkens the sun , the moon and the stars. Isaiah 30:26 the sun is seven times hotter, the moon at night is as hot as the sun. That's how he shortens the days. Amos 5:18 the day of the Lord is the day of darkness. Take that literally. Mirrored

