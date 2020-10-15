© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐔 ROOSTERS...from coop to table!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • October 15, 2020
Come with me as I go through the process of taking a rooster from the chicken coop to the table! We have too many roosters and I thought now was the perfect time to practice preparing food for when times get tough. Self reliance is something that we're working on as a family here on the farm, and going through these processes together is extremely rewarding!
#homesteadingnz #eatyourrooster #selfreliance #chickens #newzealandpreppers
#homesteadingnz #eatyourrooster #selfreliance #chickens #newzealandpreppers
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.