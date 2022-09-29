Update on my healing journey 🌞🌻

Erythromelalgia, a weird skindisease so-called incurable...Against all odds I succeeded in finding my own cure when the doctors had given up on me. How in spite of a lack of support, I persevered and inspired others to do the same. My protocol involves twice a year a prolonged fast, a carnivore way of eating with one meal a day, dry brushing, stretching, grounding, cold exposure, music and dance. So simple, let the body heal while creating the best environment for it. And don't forget to laugh in the process!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.