Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Update on my healing journey 🌞🌻
136 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 2 months ago |

Erythromelalgia, a weird skindisease so-called incurable...Against all odds I succeeded in finding my own cure when the doctors had given up on me. How in spite of a lack of support, I persevered and inspired others to do the same. My protocol involves twice a year a prolonged fast, a carnivore way of eating with one meal a day, dry brushing, stretching, grounding, cold exposure, music and dance. So simple, let the body heal while creating the best environment for it. And don't forget to laugh in the process! 

Detoxing will always be a big part of keeping up the good work because we are bombarded with poisons in the food, water and air. I recommand a tiny bit of borax every day, on top of or alternating with zeolite, diatomaceous earth, active charcoal, baking soda and humic/fulvic acid. A throat spray with DMSO, and iodine to put on the skin near the thyroid. Curcumin with vitamine D3. NAC/Glutathione plus nicotinamide when exposed to a lot of radiation. 
In any case, never take your health for granted. It needs constant attention to keep that machine running optimally. Stay strong, smart and. ...don't forget to be sexy 😂🤣👍👍🌻 

Keywords
researchlovecurejourneyinformationlearnteachprotocolauto immune disease

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket