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Update on my healing journey 🌞🌻
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
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168 views • September 29, 2022

Erythromelalgia, a weird skindisease so-called incurable...Against all odds I succeeded in finding my own cure when the doctors had given up on me. How in spite of a lack of support, I persevered and inspired others to do the same. My protocol involves twice a year a prolonged fast, a carnivore way of eating with one meal a day, dry brushing, stretching, grounding, cold exposure, music and dance. So simple, let the body heal while creating the best environment for it. And don't forget to laugh in the process! 

Detoxing will always be a big part of keeping up the good work because we are bombarded with poisons in the food, water and air. I recommand a tiny bit of borax every day, on top of or alternating with zeolite, diatomaceous earth, active charcoal, baking soda and humic/fulvic acid. A throat spray with DMSO, and iodine to put on the skin near the thyroid. Curcumin with vitamine D3. NAC/Glutathione plus nicotinamide when exposed to a lot of radiation. 
In any case, never take your health for granted. It needs constant attention to keep that machine running optimally. Stay strong, smart and. ...don't forget to be sexy 😂🤣👍👍🌻 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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