Update on my healing journey 🌞🌻

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Erythromelalgia, a weird skindisease so-called incurable...Against all odds I succeeded in finding my own cure when the doctors had given up on me. How in spite of a lack of support, I persevered and inspired others to do the same. My protocol involves twice a year a prolonged fast, a carnivore way of eating with one meal a day, dry brushing, stretching, grounding, cold exposure, music and dance. So simple, let the body heal while creating the best environment for it. And don't forget to laugh in the process!