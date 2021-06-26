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Timing of the rapture you believe in reveals your heart and the type of god you believe in
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61 views • June 26, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). The timing of the rapture you believe in reveals your heart, and your attitude toward who God is, and your knowledge of the Bible, and if you have the Holy Spirit, and if you are a disinformant or an informant, and sometimes whether you are a human being or not, and if you are a human being, whether you are demon-possessed by Satan Lucifer or not. If people are still unsure as to the timing of the rapture, or if they believe in the preppers’ “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lie AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” to try to overcome God’s wrath and judgment, then something is seriously wrong with them. They do not read the Bible nor do they understand it by the Holy Spirit, and they believe in a different type of God who is not a God of love and righteousness and faithfulness as the Bible says. For those people, it is right that they be deceived, and they go into destruction. If they believe they will go into the Tribulation Age judgment wrath of God, then they will go into the Tribulation Age. However, if they have that kind of heart, they probably also do not warn or expose or teach the real vital critical important truths either out of either fear or pride. And if so, then the question would be whether they would be prepared to die for Jesus during the Tribulation Age that they claim God’s Bride of Christ will go through. Often, those people are not real Christians, but they are the post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Babylon Satanism Western values” religious Christians of Jezebel and Sananda Jesus. They do not know our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. The non-human CIA disinformation Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars who are frantically yelling and screaming and indoctrinating their “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ,” in order to try to prevent as many religious Christians as possible from getting raptured, are using God’s kind COVID-19 warning to repent, in order to sell emergency gold and emergency food to make money from it. The real Christians, who believe in God’s nature of love and righteousness, and know what the Bible says about the “Pre-Tribulation Rapture truth” and have the Holy Spirit, are liquidating their homes and retirement pensions and emergency gold and emergency food and jewelry and health insurances, and bringing that money to the apostles and elders feet to be distributed to the poor and widows and orphans and those who lost their jobs because of the fake COVID-19 lies. The religious Christians use God’s kind COVID-19 warnings to make money for themselves, and the real Christians use God’s kind COVID-19 warnings to repent and sell everything they have and give that money to the poor. You will know which people group they belong to by the way which money is flowing: to them or away from them. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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