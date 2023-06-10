Create New Account
Becoming Your Own Doctor with Dr Jennifer Daniels on BioCharisma Podcast - Episode #8 (ARCIVED 11.27.2015)
Just by eliminating certain chemicals and parasites from your system you could eliminate the majority of your ailments. 'Dying is expensive, but truly living is wondrously cheap.' Listen to Dr. Daniels parasite cleanse protocol that is simple, cheap and easy.


Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and BioCharisma.

