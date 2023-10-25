Create New Account
ERNEST BIGOT: Oregon Removes Standards for High School Diploma (Like Reading) for you know, Blacks
Recharge Freedom
Published Wednesday

The state of Oregon has decided to remove standards for receiving a high school diploma like being able to read and do math, because it was disproportionately affecting black people. The pure racism and bigotry of low expectations has never been greater. Here Ernest bigot, Democratic strategist, breaks down why it's the right play.


#satire #ernestbigot #oregon #diploma


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

satirecomedydemocratsblack peopleoregonhypocrisyreadingwritingbigotequityadam carollahigh school diplomaarithmeticernest bigotoregon diplomalowering standardsbigotry of low expectationsbooksmart

