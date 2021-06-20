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AIRLINES OPEN TALKS ON BANNING VACCINATED FROM FLYING - 150,000 VACCINE DEATHS HIDDEN FROM PUBLIC
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232 views • June 20, 2021
wil paranormal - 13 June 2021
For those of you taking the vaccine in order for you to travel, you had better think twice about that.
Airlines have now begun talks on banning the vaccinated from flying at high altitudes due to blood clots forming at high altitudes.
Doctors are being told to SHUT UP from speaking the TRUTH or their medical license will be revoked.
In other words.the oath they took "TO DO NO HARM" doesn't exist any more and patients are being lied to and are dying needlessly from the covid jab.
Huge mega companies around the world are worried about how they will replace their workers in 2-3 years when they begin dying from the lethal injection.
For those of you taking the vaccine in order for you to travel, you had better think twice about that.
Airlines have now begun talks on banning the vaccinated from flying at high altitudes due to blood clots forming at high altitudes.
Doctors are being told to SHUT UP from speaking the TRUTH or their medical license will be revoked.
In other words.the oath they took "TO DO NO HARM" doesn't exist any more and patients are being lied to and are dying needlessly from the covid jab.
Huge mega companies around the world are worried about how they will replace their workers in 2-3 years when they begin dying from the lethal injection.
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