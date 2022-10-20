What Are Spore Based Probiotics? MyersDetox.com

The Big 5 Nutrient Deficiencies: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html
Are we seeing Nation-wide nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamine.
More About Spore Based ProbioticsHistory of Bacillus Coagulans (Sporogenes) for Digestive Problems:
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/bacillus-coagulans/
DIY How To Make B. Coagulans Yogurt:
https://innercircle.drdavisinfinitehealth.com/probiotic_yogurt_recipes
$14 Swanson Bacillus Coagulans on Amazon for DIY Yogurt Making at Home
https://www.amazon.com/Swanson-Lactobacillus-Sporogenes-Bacillus-Coagulans/dp/B00J03Z4UO/
Full Show www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYMEEN7Izt0
Wendy Myers, ND, FDN, at MyersDetox.com is a naturopathic doctor, functional diagnostic nutritionist and author of Limitless Energy: How to Detox Toxic Metals to End Exhaustion and Chronic Fatigue. Myers' focus and interest is in general detox, heavy metal detox, supplements and nutrition. Myers uses "...individualized targeted nutrient therapy program(s) to facilitate toxic metal and chemical detox, heal the adrenals and thyroid, regain energy and brain function and reverse and prevent disease." ~ MyersDetox.com
