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Book signing talk (short version)
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0 view • April 07, 2021
Prerecorded book signing introduction for 'Evolution of Perception Re-Explained.' This video was prerecorded at the Avatar Meher Baba's Circle of Friends meeting place in Myrtle Beach, SC on April 2, 2021, the day before the actual book signing. A longer version of this same talk was given before a small audience on April 3, 2021.
amazon.com/Evolution-Perception-Re-Explained-Radical-Reality/dp/B08XLD3NNP
amazon.com/Evolution-Perception-Re-Explained-Radical-Reality/dp/B08XLD3NNP
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