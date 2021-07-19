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ПРЕДЛАГАЕМ ОЗНАКОМИТЬСЯ... 18 июля, состоялся онлайн - конгресс «Куда нас ведут вакцины?»
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2756 views • July 19, 2021
Дорогие братья и сестры! На данном собрании были всесторонне рассмотрены и проанализированы все аспекты преступления против человечества - вакцинации от ковида. В работе Конгресса приняли участие российские и иностранные специалисты, юристы, правозащитники, ученые, представители Независимой Ассоциации Врачей.
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