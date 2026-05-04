Ep. 189 "The One Doctor Who Can Predict Your Future Health" - Dr. Kerry Gelb

What if your eyes could detect heart disease, stroke, and diabetes years before any other doctor even suspects it?

They can. And Dr. Kerry Gelb is already doing it.





In this episode, Dr. Gelb breaks down the science of oculomics, the revolutionary field that uses the eye as a biomarker to detect systemic disease early, accurately, and non-invasively. With technology that can now see your retinal blood vessels at just 8 microns, eye doctors are diagnosing conditions that internists, cardiologists, and neurologists won't catch for years.

This isn't the future of medicine. It's happening right now in Dr. Gelb's office.





In this episode:





-What oculomics is and why it's changing everything in healthcare

-How your retinal blood vessels reveal your risk for heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and diabetes

-The AI technology trained on 4 million patients that determines your biological age through your eyes

-What Bio Age means and what it tells you about how fast you're really aging

-Opto dynamometry the test that detects stroke risk before symptoms appear

-Why eye doctors can see disease at 8 microns before any other specialist can

-The 300 systemic diseases that manifest in the eye and how to catch them early

-Why your annual eye exam is now the most important doctor visit of your life

-What optometrists need to know to start practicing oculomics today

-How retinal imaging combined with AI is revolutionizing preventive medicine





🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.





Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:





🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/