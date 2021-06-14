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32-Year Old Dead, 12-Hours after J&J shot
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131 views • June 14, 2021
So far we've seen 3 types of Vaccines:
1. Magneto: turns body into attractor of all metals and cellphones.
2. Spike protein: Kills you right off the bat.
3. Saline: If lucky, you receive the fake shot and get to live; world leaders get the fake one or not injected at all.
"Global Time Bomb" First case of postmortem study of patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2; "viral RNA found in every organ of the body"
13 JUNE 2021
The first-ever autopsy of a person vaccinated against COVID-19, who tested negative 18 days later upon hospital admission but at 24 days after the VAX, has revealed viral RNA was found in almost every organ of the body. The vaccine, while triggering an immune response, DID NOT STOP the virus from entering every organ in the body.
The viral RNA was found in virtually every organ in the body, which means the spike proteins as well.
Video: This couple's step-son, age 32, died from a heart attack 12 hours after getting the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. Coroner refuses to release reports; calls cause of death "inconclusive." A lot of these deaths are simply being covered up.
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/global-time-bomb-first-case-of-postmortem-study-of-patient-vaccinated-against-sars-cov-2-mrna-found-in-every-organ-of-the-body
Born on March 8, 1989 in Manhattan, Ben graduated from Northport High School in June of 2007 and received a Bachelor's degree in International Business from Florida Atlantic University in December 2014. In March of 2021, he was accepted into Michigan State University's MBA program and had plans to enroll to further his education in Business. Professionally, Ben was a member of Local One IATSE and worked on shows like The Lion King and Wicked. More recently, he was working on NBC's Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at CBS Studio.
Ben will be greatly missed by his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace. The family is planning to hold another memorial service in Ben's honor in an outdoor space which will be announced in the near future. There will be a celebration of Ben's life at Crestwood Funeral Home located at 445 West 43rd Street, NYC on Tuesday March 23, 2021 between the hours of 12:30-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has respectfully requested that all donations be forwarded to the GoFundMe: In Memoriam of Ben Goodman - For Lindsay Janisse https://gofund.me/f2be7ecb to support his fiancée's endeavor. We are certain he would want to continue to support her and her dream.
hosting-26110.tributes.com/obituary/show/Benjamin-G.-Goodman-108512973
1. Magneto: turns body into attractor of all metals and cellphones.
2. Spike protein: Kills you right off the bat.
3. Saline: If lucky, you receive the fake shot and get to live; world leaders get the fake one or not injected at all.
"Global Time Bomb" First case of postmortem study of patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2; "viral RNA found in every organ of the body"
13 JUNE 2021
The first-ever autopsy of a person vaccinated against COVID-19, who tested negative 18 days later upon hospital admission but at 24 days after the VAX, has revealed viral RNA was found in almost every organ of the body. The vaccine, while triggering an immune response, DID NOT STOP the virus from entering every organ in the body.
The viral RNA was found in virtually every organ in the body, which means the spike proteins as well.
Video: This couple's step-son, age 32, died from a heart attack 12 hours after getting the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. Coroner refuses to release reports; calls cause of death "inconclusive." A lot of these deaths are simply being covered up.
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/global-time-bomb-first-case-of-postmortem-study-of-patient-vaccinated-against-sars-cov-2-mrna-found-in-every-organ-of-the-body
Born on March 8, 1989 in Manhattan, Ben graduated from Northport High School in June of 2007 and received a Bachelor's degree in International Business from Florida Atlantic University in December 2014. In March of 2021, he was accepted into Michigan State University's MBA program and had plans to enroll to further his education in Business. Professionally, Ben was a member of Local One IATSE and worked on shows like The Lion King and Wicked. More recently, he was working on NBC's Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at CBS Studio.
Ben will be greatly missed by his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace. The family is planning to hold another memorial service in Ben's honor in an outdoor space which will be announced in the near future. There will be a celebration of Ben's life at Crestwood Funeral Home located at 445 West 43rd Street, NYC on Tuesday March 23, 2021 between the hours of 12:30-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has respectfully requested that all donations be forwarded to the GoFundMe: In Memoriam of Ben Goodman - For Lindsay Janisse https://gofund.me/f2be7ecb to support his fiancée's endeavor. We are certain he would want to continue to support her and her dream.
hosting-26110.tributes.com/obituary/show/Benjamin-G.-Goodman-108512973
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