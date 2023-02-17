This Censorship Shall Not Stand!

This video was originally recorded and shared on YouTube on January 16, 2021. This exposé was made to expose the left's cancel culture, silencing tactics and to serve as a rallying cry.

YouTube removed this video today (February 16, 2023) for supposedly being "Misinformation" which "violates their Terms of Service". Given that fact, this video has become that much more of a warning and call to action. The video was on YouTube for 2 years and 1 month in total. Apparently, for 25 months it didn't "violate their terms of service". Isn't that ironic? Don't you think?

Here's what their email on removing the video stated...

How your content violated the policy

Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube.

The left-wing soy-infused pussy-hat-wearing triggered intolerant cry babies who live in their mommies basements hate truth. They label it as "misinformation" to cover for their dirty communist deeds (i.e. election fraud) and to attempt to force feed the planet their wicked commie globalist NWO agenda. These weak, Powerful In Name Only (PINO) people think we are their slaves. Not this American Patriot and I'm willing to wager that I'm not the only one!

The fact is YouTube's Terms of Service violate the U.S. Constitution and our First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech. Everything I said in this video is 100% true, and easily provable https://rumble.com/vl7o5c-looney-tune-biden-admits-voter-fraud-harris-calls-biden-a-racist.html in environments where the left isn't censoring truth and calling it misinformation.

Watch this video for yourself and leave a comment in the comments section below this video.



