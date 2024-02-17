Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports CoachLab Featuring Master NBA Trainer Chris Johnson
channel image
US Sports Radio
33 Subscribers
6 views
Published a day ago

Position less Basketball, Playing in Open Space, and Playing Through Contact

by Chris Johnson

Position-less Basketball, Playing in Open Space, Playing through Contact

In this course, NBA Trainer Chris Johnson will dive deeper into the three levels of finishing, along with DHO reads, and Footwork shooting. Learn more and get started today!

http://tinyurl.com/USSportsBasketball021624


Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
basketball playerhoopsbasketball coachussportsnetworkussportsradiobasketall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket