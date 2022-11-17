Give Me Liberty... Our Civilized Revolution from Tore Says (recites Patrick Henry speech, 1775)

Frens, to me, Tore is one of the finest Patriots. She has an IQ of 216. And she speaks 7 languages fluently. She was reading Charlotte's Web when the rest of us were learning our ABCs. lol. At the tender age of 7, she was in Mensa club.

Her theme song for her show, Tore Says, is I don't want to set the world on fire. President has publicly said, I don't want to set the world on fire, I listen to you.

Needless to say, Tore is one of my heroes, all 5 foot nothing of her, as she fondly refers to herself at times. lol.

Tore was telling her listeners of Coefefe, Graphene, etc. years in advance of the rest of the world finding out about them.

She was one of the ppl who doesn't exist. She used Score Card and Hammer. She worked with the Black Hats. Her boss was a guy named John Brennan. You may have heard of him.

She used gold toilets in Saudi Arabia and cut deals with George Soros. I don't know how she survived trying to out the Deep State while working for them. Not easy to do, you can imagine.

In January 2021, she went to the District of Criminals in order to consult with 45 and other white hats twice.

Predicated on what Tore reveals in this video, it looks like we will go through yet another impeachment of President Trump. From what I understand, you cannot impeach a politician out of office, for what it is worth.

For Kama'aina of my fair state, err home, I believe I have met the lady who will rule over the Kingdom of Hawai'i going forward. We'll see. Pray and be well. Love you all. What a journey we have travelled, huh?

Perhaps one day I'll share with you my story. My dad went up against the, now I know as the Deep State, in the form of one Admiral Hyman Rickover, the father of the U.S. "Nuclear" Submarine Fleet. He used to revel in making grown Officers grovel and even cry, I believe in belittling them. i got it first hand from a F-14 Tomcat pilot who flew off the USS Kennedy, who just so happened to have matriculated at Barack Ohbummer's high school also.

At his Zenith, he was regarded as the third most powerful man in the world, wielding more power than the Speaker of the House.

With Much Aloha,

harrier



