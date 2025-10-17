High Efficiency Biomass Pellet Mill for Wood Waste and Agricultural Residues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you looking for an eco-friendly solution to turn your wood waste, crop straw, or sawdust into valuable fuel? 🌱
The RICHI biomass pellet mill is designed to transform all kinds of agricultural and forestry residues into high-density biomass pellets — ideal for heating, power generation, and biomass boilers.
This powerful machine features:
🔥 Advanced ring die technology for consistent pellet size
⚙️ Energy-efficient motor for reduced power consumption
🌾 Wide raw material adaptability — wood chips, rice husks, straw, palm waste, and more
💪 Durable structure ensuring long service life and stable performance
🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/
https://richipelletizer.com/biomass-pellet-mill/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867