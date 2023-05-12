MEN CAN'T HAVE BABIES - MEN CAN'T HAVE BABIES - MEN CAN'T HAVE BABIES - MEN CAN'T HAVE BABIES!

I didn't write the joke that I crack in here but I certainly can't wait to explain to all of you that utilizing a very simple joke, which sounds like a Zinger is the most correct way to get my point across. I'm blown away at how many people on the planet in the Western World at least want to state that men can have babies and men can have periods.

No they cannot. Not now, not ever. Wishing for it to be so will never make it so. Crying about it won't change it. Complaining about it on Twitter will never make it happen. This is the problem with a decadent Society, everyone has way too much time on their hands and this is what they spend it on.

