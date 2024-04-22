Create New Account
US Passes $61 Billion Ukraine Spending Bill But Lacks Arms/Ammunition to Send in Sufficient Amounts
The Prisoner
Published Monday

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for April 22, 2024…

- US passes $61 billion spending bill for Ukraine but lack sufficient weapons and ammunition to sustain Ukrainian forces on the battlefield;

- Ukraine faces critical shortages of artillery shells and air defense interceptors that the US and Europe are unable to produce in sufficient quantities;

- Western media admits Ukraine faces defeat;

Mirrored - The New Atlas


usaukraineaid

