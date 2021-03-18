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Harry Vox - ANATOMY OF A US GOVERNMENT FRAUD OPERATION - Mar 18, 2021 - 480p
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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10 views • March 18, 2021
LIVESTREAM 5PM est
ANATOMY OF A US GOVERNMENT FRAUD--
They are attacking people of impeccable character
US intelligence and their Israeli counterparts are instruments of the billionaires. Period.
German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich is fighting these enemies of humanity
But the dark hand is fighting back. Google is in on it and a shadowy fictional intelligence operation fronted by a "Robert Turner" is out to discredit him.
Problem is - Its likely Robert Turner doesn't exist. And if it ever does show its face, its not likely it will have a convincing presence
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST
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operationharry voxvoxnewsreiner fuellmichus government fraudrobert turner
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