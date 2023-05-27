https://gettr.com/post/p2i0xg2ebbd

0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

美国的边境开放政策让墨西哥贩毒集团大量的将芬太尼从墨西哥走私到美国，中共是美国芬太尼泛滥的根源，他们为贩毒集团提供芬太尼和其他毒品的原材料，让贩毒集团变得富有和强大。

The open border policy of the United States allows Mexican drug cartels to easily smuggle fentanyl from Mexico to the United States. The CCP is the root cause of the fentanyl epidemic in the United States. They provide drug cartels with raw materials for fentanyl and other drugs, making drug cartels rich and powerful.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@waynedupreeshow

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese



