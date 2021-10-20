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Dr. E. Michael Jones on the Jew Taboo, Catholic Support for Hitler, German Journalists Knew 9/11
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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63 views • October 20, 2021
Dr. E. Michael Jones talks with Brian Ruhe about:
Why Catholics are losing all the culture wars.
Jews can talk about what they are doing but non-Jews can’t.

Catholics can’t identify the enemy because in 1965 a Jewish spy who was a Jesuit got the Catholics to change their policy.

We have to have the courage to name the Jew even if they call us antisemites.

American foreign policy is based upon Jewish hatred for Russia.

17:00 In 1890 the Catholic Church dealt with the Jewish question so we should review that.

18:30 The top 1% includes Jews, the wealthy and homosexuals who can preach to us about morality.

21:00 We have a choice between Obama’s liberal Jews who made the Iran deal and Trumps conservative Jews who broke the Iran nuclear deal. Which Jews do you want calling the shots?

24:00 Israel is steadily losing the support of American Jews.

25:45 It is very inaccurate say “Zionism” instead of “Jews”.

32:00 The German journalistic elite knew that the official story of 9/11 wasn’t true at the time that it happened. German journalists have to sign a contract that they won’t criticize Israel or the United States.

36:15 The further away we get from WW II the worse WW II becomes because of Steven Spielberg and Hollywood.

36:45 A moving WW II story of a Catholic priest giving communion to both sides during a battle.

40:00 Comments on Brian’s question about the Pope supporting Catholic Hitler, Italy and Spain against godless Jewish communism. Dr. Jones says Hitler was an enemy of the Catholic Church. Dennis Wise says Hitler was a devote Catholic.

47:00 Story about Sigmund Freud’s relationship with his Catholic nanny, as a boy.

52:00 Brian asks Dr. Jones about the Pope encouraging Europeans to take in black immigrants from Africa into their homes. Dr. Jones explains how the migrant crisis is related to Hillary Clinton destroying Libya.

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