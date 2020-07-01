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Israelights, the interviews. : Samantha Seigel from Raphaela Sprouted Bread Bakery
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8 views • July 01, 2020
Welcome to Samantha! Buckle your seatbelts for this one. Sam infuses the conversation with inspiration and lights up the room with her take on sprouted breads, and their affect on our emotional, spiritual and digestive health. She gets into her inspirations and how it all started at the Dead Sea.....
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