IVERMECTIN AND COVID-19 PREVENTION: 83% DECREASE IN INFECTIONS WITH IVERMECTIN PROPHYLAXIS?

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Whiteboard Doctor
Ivermectin, traditionally used as an anti-parasitic medication, has gained more and more attention as a potential preventative or treatment measure for COVID-19. We discuss the evidence behind these uses with a focus on COVID-19 prevention using Ivermectin. Specifically, a study on several thousand healthcare workers that reported an 83% decrease in COVID-19 infections in those that took two doses of Ivermectin. The institution then published a protocol for how they recommend utilizing prophylactic Ivermectin including doses and duration. What does this mean and what are the limitations? Check out the video for all these details and more!