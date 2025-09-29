This track fuses Outlaw Country attitude, Rockabilly’s drive, and early Rock and Roll swing, Upright bass and twangy guitar deliver a relentless “boom-chicka-boom” rhythm, with a percussive guitar—possibly dampened for a snare-like effect—evoking a train’s churn, Harmonica joins the texture, colored by raw blues phrasing, The verses lean into a loose, slightly gritty 12-bar blues progression, while minimal drums keep a crisp backbeat, Occasional brief guitar breaks channel vintage rock energy before returning to that hypnotic, plaintive groove





I hear the train a-coming, it's rolling 'round the bend, And I ain't seen my freedom since I don't know when, I'm locked up in this cell, and time keeps draggin' on, But that train keeps a-rollin' on, carrying my rights along. When I was just a young'un, my pa taught me, "Son, Our right to bear arms is what makes us strong, But I broke that trust, and now I'm paying the price, When I hear that whistle blowin', I see my lost paradise." I bet there's folks in power, feastin' on their might, They're probably sippin' scotch, plotting in the night, I know I made a mistake, but my rights should not be gone, But they keep a-rollin' on, and that's what's wrong. If they'd let me have my rights back, if that train was mine, I'd move it on a little farther, restore what's divine, Far from these shackles, that's where I want to be, And I'd let that lonesome whistle blow, my freedom's decree.