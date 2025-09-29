BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I hear the train a-coming, it's rolling
wolfburg
wolfburg
36 views • 1 day ago
This track fuses Outlaw Country attitude, Rockabilly’s drive, and early Rock and Roll swing, Upright bass and twangy guitar deliver a relentless “boom-chicka-boom” rhythm, with a percussive guitar—possibly dampened for a snare-like effect—evoking a train’s churn, Harmonica joins the texture, colored by raw blues phrasing, The verses lean into a loose, slightly gritty 12-bar blues progression, while minimal drums keep a crisp backbeat, Occasional brief guitar breaks channel vintage rock energy before returning to that hypnotic, plaintive groove

I hear the train a-coming, it's rolling 'round the bend, And I ain't seen my freedom since I don't know when, I'm locked up in this cell, and time keeps draggin' on, But that train keeps a-rollin' on, carrying my rights along. When I was just a young'un, my pa taught me, "Son, Our right to bear arms is what makes us strong, But I broke that trust, and now I'm paying the price, When I hear that whistle blowin', I see my lost paradise." I bet there's folks in power, feastin' on their might, They're probably sippin' scotch, plotting in the night, I know I made a mistake, but my rights should not be gone, But they keep a-rollin' on, and that's what's wrong. If they'd let me have my rights back, if that train was mine, I'd move it on a little farther, restore what's divine, Far from these shackles, that's where I want to be, And I'd let that lonesome whistle blow, my freedom's decree.

Keywords
this track fuses outlaw country attituderockabilly driveand early rock and roll swingupright bass and twangy guitar deliver a relentless rhythmwith a percussive guitar possibly dampened for a snare-like effect evoking a train churnharmonica joins the texturecolored by raw blues phrasingthe verses lean into a looseslightly gritty 12-bar blues progressionwhile minimal drums keep a crisp backbeatoccasional brief guitar breaks channel vintage rock energy before returning to that hypnoticplaintive groove
