I hear the train a-coming, it's rolling 'round the bend, And I ain't seen my freedom since I don't know when, I'm locked up in this cell, and time keeps draggin' on, But that train keeps a-rollin' on, carrying my rights along. When I was just a young'un, my pa taught me, "Son, Our right to bear arms is what makes us strong, But I broke that trust, and now I'm paying the price, When I hear that whistle blowin', I see my lost paradise." I bet there's folks in power, feastin' on their might, They're probably sippin' scotch, plotting in the night, I know I made a mistake, but my rights should not be gone, But they keep a-rollin' on, and that's what's wrong. If they'd let me have my rights back, if that train was mine, I'd move it on a little farther, restore what's divine, Far from these shackles, that's where I want to be, And I'd let that lonesome whistle blow, my freedom's decree.