Future of the global financial system - Triple vaccinated retired banker Pascal Najadi +Laura-Lynn

Triple vaccinated retired banker, Swiss and UK citizen, Pascal Najadi has filed a civil lawsuit with the US Supreme Court in the state of New York against the FDA, Pfizer and Swiss president Alain Berset, who was formerly Switzerland’s minister of health.Pascal Najadi Fundraising Link: https://bit.ly/3FXW4dT
Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3ZlvO3Z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.