Terrifying Moment! How Ukrainian Troops Crippled Russian Soldiers in Trench Warfare

Jan 8, 2024
Today, we bring you exclusive footage of Ukrainian troops launching a daring attack on Russian positions in the brutal trench warfare that has engulfed eastern Ukraine. If you're new here, don't forget to subscribe to our channel for more updates on global events like this.
In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian soldiers have launched a daring attack on Russian positions along the frigid front lines. Dramatic combat footage suggests a fierce battle as Ukraine fights against encirclement by Russian forces near the strategic town of Avdiivka.
Note: This is a previously uploaded video because there are several things that violate YouTube policies.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OfRGPHdqi0
