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Summer Salt’s Winston Triolo - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 628
Summer Salt’s Winston Triolo - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 628
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
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Premieres 05/15/26, 04:05 PM

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Winston Triolo, bassist of the indie pop band, Summer Salt, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Reside North American Tour 2026 with Boyscott and Wabie. Summer Salt is currently supporting their newest album, Reside.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2Rd63z

Fender Rumble 200 Bass Combo Amplifier - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/R0brX9

Electro-Harmonix EHX-2020 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVNAxJ

Flatwound Bass Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qWyKq5


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date -February 12, 2026

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH SUMMER SALT:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/summersaltatx

Instagram - https://instagram.com/_summer_salt_

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@summersaltatx

Twitter - https://twitter.com/summersaltatx


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Skip Intro

00:52 Bass Guitar

01:29 Amp

02:05 Guitar Picks

02:16 Guitar Strap

02:26 Pedalboard


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear masterssummer saltsummer salt digital tour bussummer salt gear masterssummer salt gearsummer salt rigsummer salt interviewsummer salt bandsummer salt musicsummer salt musiciansummer salt bassistsummer salt bass playersummer salt bass guitarwinston triolo gearwinston triolo rigwinston triolo interviewwinston triolo bandwinston triolo musicwinston triolo bassistwinston triolo bass playerwinston triolo bass guitar
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:32Skip Intro

00:52Bass Guitar

01:29Amp

02:05Guitar Picks

02:16Guitar Strap

02:26Pedalboard

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