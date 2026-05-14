Summer Salt’s Winston Triolo - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 628

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Winston Triolo, bassist of the indie pop band, Summer Salt, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Reside North American Tour 2026 with Boyscott and Wabie. Summer Salt is currently supporting their newest album, Reside.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2Rd63z
Fender Rumble 200 Bass Combo Amplifier - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/R0brX9
Electro-Harmonix EHX-2020 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVNAxJ
Flatwound Bass Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qWyKq5
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date -February 12, 2026
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
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VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:32 Skip Intro
00:52 Bass Guitar
01:29 Amp
02:05 Guitar Picks
02:16 Guitar Strap
02:26 Pedalboard
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
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00:00Introduction
00:32Skip Intro
00:52Bass Guitar
01:29Amp
02:05Guitar Picks
02:16Guitar Strap
02:26Pedalboard