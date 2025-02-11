Jenin’s Ongoing Struggle, 21 Days of Hardship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the 21st day of the ongoing occupation assault on Jenin camp, residents of the surrounding residential buildings are enduring dire conditions, unable to leave their homes to purchase essential supplies. In response, Palestinian Red Crescent teams are delivering basic necessities to those in need.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 10/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video