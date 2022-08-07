Kim Iversen: Russia & China Benefited Most From Pandemic, U.S. Hegemony On Its Way Out

Kim Iversen discusses deplatforming, the culture of free speech, and why she's hopeful. She talks about not being allowed to interview Fauci at The Hill, ultimately leading to her resignation in order to maintain her integrity. She thinks people are tired of the biosecurity agenda and believes Russia and China have benefited most from the pandemic. U.S. hegemony is on its way out as the new multipolar world comes about. As more people move away from extreme political polarization in America, she worries less about a 2nd Civil War.





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Websites

Website https://www.kimiversen.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/KimIversenShow

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About Kim Iversen

Kim Iversen is a tell it like it is, rational political truth teller. Independent thought is no longer apart of mainstream media. Kim is a Progressive who thinks for herself and often doesn't fit into a political box.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)