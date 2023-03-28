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AEON - 100% Natural Fulvic & Humic Acids
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89 views • March 28, 2023
Since ancient times, Shilajit has been used for its vast health benefits and longevity properties. Shilajit is a source of Fulvic and Humic Acids, which are its active ingredients. They're Nature's organic super nutrients that nourish your body and detoxify you from mental stress.
AEON is the evolution of this Ayurvedic medicine with 100% pure fulvic acid rather than the typical 3-4% in shilajit.
AEON improves gut health by:
-improving microbiome and helping heal leaky gut
-optimizes immune system with natural trace minerals lacking in today's modern diet
-reduces inflammation in joints/organs through strong anti-oxidant action
-detoxify body from environmental chemicals
AEON is 100% Canadian sourced; these two natural compounds are extracted for maximum potency without any harmful side effects on the environment or to people who consume it.
Find out how AEON fulvic acid can benefit you.
https://www.trueaeon.com/12-secret-ways-to-better-health-with-humic-fulvic-acid/
Our Quick Links and Resources
https://www.trueaeon.com/resources/
Optimize your microbiome and immune system TODAY☀️
www.trueaeon.com
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