The Key to Understanding the Coming Persecution

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The world stage is being set up for something both wonderful and terrifying. How will the 'birth of the child' affect those who are left behind? What could motivate so many millions of new believers to give their life for the Lord in the 10 day bloodbath of the Harlot? Watch! Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p4DvrOg8X4CVPZzhx1gkRCV4frm0oHAR/view?usp=sharing Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing