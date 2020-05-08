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Profiteure Der Angst | ARTE Dokumentation 2009
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141 views • May 08, 2020
Profiteure der Angst - Impfstoff-Marketing mit erfundenen Pandemien.
Tags: Schweinegrippe SARS H1N1 Doku Dokumentation Dokumentarfilm WHO Pharmaindustrie Virus Aufklärung Influenza Pandemie Epedemie Impfstoffe Medikamente Tamiflu Donald Rumsfeld Panik Panikmache Hysterie Wolfgang Wodarg RKI Robert Koch Institut Christian Drosten Peter Schönhöfer Gerd Glaeske
Tags: Schweinegrippe SARS H1N1 Doku Dokumentation Dokumentarfilm WHO Pharmaindustrie Virus Aufklärung Influenza Pandemie Epedemie Impfstoffe Medikamente Tamiflu Donald Rumsfeld Panik Panikmache Hysterie Wolfgang Wodarg RKI Robert Koch Institut Christian Drosten Peter Schönhöfer Gerd Glaeske
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