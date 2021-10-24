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Government Employees Expected to be Vaccinated against Covid- 19 in ST Vincent.
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72 views • October 24, 2021
As Yah's chosen I will not be vaccinated/Marked. I choose to suffer and die for my faith. Most unvaccinated death are allocated as Covid and I dont care how I die as angels await me back where I belong. My Mom died march 2020 and God said Ill join her soon due to questions I was thinking in relation to her, myself and God, So Im just enduring until such time Im called home. The souls that rest in peace would have gone through fiery trials for their faith on earth.
1 Peter 4:12-13
King James Version
12 Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you:
13 But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.
1 Peter 4:12-13
King James Version
12 Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you:
13 But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.
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