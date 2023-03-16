Create New Account
For these 2 Sins, Jesus is enraged and has always Punished men! Pray! - St. Therese to Bl. Edvige
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Servants of Christ


March 15, 2023


Two messages given by St. Therese to Blessed Edvige


Sources

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o73EUKVQZ7A8GfdXmW77wEs7oMWbqQkprEisiTTAZ5U/edit


Important Note: The Pictures used in the thumbnail are symbolical


#Jesuschrist #BlessedEdvigeCarboni #StThereseofLisieux #Message #Revelation #Dream


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPOf9vI0UC8


