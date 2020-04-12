American Dictators: Documenting the Staged Election of 2004 - An Alex Jones Film

American Dictators is a 90+ minute expose chronicling the degeneration of America’s political process. Alex Jones rips away layer after layer of the false left-right paradigm and finally reveals the 2004 election for what it is – stage managed theater that would make Shakespeare proud.



American Dictators details: That Bush and Kerry are closely related on both sides of their families. That Bush the Skull and Kerry the Bone have both sworn an oath to a secret society with deep connections to organized crime, intelligence agencies, and the occult. That the “Order of Death” known as Skull and Bones has its members at the highest levels of every sector of the US economy — from banking to government.



Jones travels back to the elite encampment in Northern California, the Bohemian Grove where he infiltrated and got the only video footage of the bizarre rituals conducted by the bushes and others. American Dictators shows that while Bush and Kerry spout different rhetoric their actions are almost identical. The film also takes a revealing look at Ralph Nader, the dark horse would-be political spoiler of ‘04