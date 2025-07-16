Forgetful: Trump on Chair of the FED Reserve, Jerome Powell: "He's a terrible Fed Chair. I'm surprised he was appointed - Trump appointed Powell... 🤷‍♂️

Trump on Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell: "He's a terrible Fed Chair. I'm surprised he was appointed. I was surprised frankly that Biden put him in and extended him."

Trump appointed Powell... 🤷‍♂️

Appointed by Trump, November 2, 2017. He was nominated to a second term by President Joe Biden, confirmed by the Senate, and sworn in on May 23, 2022

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve



https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-announces-nomination-jerome-powell-chairman-board-governors-federal-reserve-system/





