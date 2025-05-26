The VILLAGE GOATS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In many countries, Goats and other herd animals are allowed to browse in village parks, fields, roadsides and hillsides. Here in Portugal, they are recognized as great reducers of summer fire hazards because they browse almost anywhere and eat almost anything. They are also nervous browsers, but fun to watch. Nothing stops them, walls, roads, fields and anything else!
Please enjoy our film on their antics!