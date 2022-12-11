"Answers fro our Time" with Jessica Knock, Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Jon Hallam

Jessica kicks off the program sharing about the recent COP 27 climate event & interfaith conference where they introduced their alternative 10 universal commandments as opposed to the Biblical 10 Commandments.

Jon & Stephen bring into context & consideration the importance of using God's clock (the sky) for observation of the times and seasons. Considering that the origin of the stars names are Hebrew; the actual study of the "story" of the stars becomes quite incredible in how detailed it is and it becomes evident why this has been overwritten by the zodiac and astrology.We also continue with the 6th seal; delving into its unexpected arrival and why are people caught out?

Why?

* The world is distracted - wars, rumours of wars, world cup football, mainstream media etc

* The mainstream church is not accepting that we are actually in Tribulation - looking for another revival

* People expecting other things to happen that have actually happened, or seals that have already opened but not manifested their final events.



