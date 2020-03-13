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WE WILL GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS AND STOP IT COMPLETELY!
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22 views • March 13, 2020
WE WILL GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS AND STOP IT COMPLETELY!
September 20, 2017 update: American Airlines Flight AAL424 was caught spraying high altitude persistent aerosol ejections over family, friends, and neighbors in the valley of Big Bear, California. Public officials responsible for public safety were previously notified twice of past spraying over Big Bear....
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/we-will-get-to-the-bottom-of-this-and-stop-it-completely/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
September 20, 2017 update: American Airlines Flight AAL424 was caught spraying high altitude persistent aerosol ejections over family, friends, and neighbors in the valley of Big Bear, California. Public officials responsible for public safety were previously notified twice of past spraying over Big Bear....
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/we-will-get-to-the-bottom-of-this-and-stop-it-completely/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
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