Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-500-billion-dollar-battle/
Chiropractor & Functional Medicine Doctor, Eric Nepute, DC, DNM, joins Del with a harrowing story of his 3 year, $500 billion legal battle against the government for going against mainstream COVID-19 protocols and the incredible sacrifices he’s made to save his integrity. Hear how he successfully treated thousands of people for COVID-19 without any fatalities.
POSTED: December 1, 2023
